Dillon Dunathan and the Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets took down Linganore in the 2nd round of the Maryland 3A playoffs Friday.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of Maryland teams in Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland.

Game of the Week: 4A – No. 4 Einstein at No. 1 Blair

4A – No. 3 seed Laurel at No. 2 seed Paint Branch

4A – No. 7 Gaithersburg at No. 3 Churchill

3A – No. 5 Linganore vs. No. 1 Damascus

You can find more updates and scores on the MPSSAA’s website here.