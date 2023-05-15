DALLAS, T.x. (DC News Now) – Former Maryland standout and the 11th overall pick in the 2023 draft, Abby Meyers, was cut by the Dallas Wings just ahead of the regular season.

Meyers played just one minute in Dallas’ preseason loss on Saturday to Indiana and scored no points, and had no shot attempts. In the first preseason game with the Wings, Meyers played a total of five minutes, was 0-1 from three, and committed one personal foul.

She shined at Maryland before becoming one of the Wings’ three first-round picks, ending her senior season with the Terps shooting 46% from the field and 39% from the three-point line.

Ahead of Meyers, Dallas selected Maddy Siegrist out of Villanova University third overall in the draft, and fifth overall they selected Lou Lopez Senechal out of the University of Connecticut. The Wings’ roster sits at 14 players, so two more will have to be cut before Thursday’s roster deadline to reach the 12-player maximum.

The surprising move by the wings comes amid a more widespread discussion by fans and players, that there aren’t enough teams or roster spots in the WNBA.

Just last week, when the first cuts were being made in the WNBA, Washington Mystics’ Natasha Cloud tweeted out calling for more teams in the league.

Just a few days after Cloud sent the tweet, the Connecticut Sun waived three rookies, two draftees, and an undrafted player.

In February, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told CBS Portland of the league’s intentions to expand with at least two more teams in the near future. However, the Commissioner said that “we are not in a rush” to add the new franchises until 2024.

The WNBA has not introduced a new franchise since 2008 when the Atlanta Dream was created.