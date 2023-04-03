UPPER MARLBORO, M.d. (DC News Now) – 16-year-old Morissa Hall has a 4.2 GPA, loves hanging out with her friends and she’s a queen.

For the second straight year, the Prince George’s County native was crowned Maryland high school rodeo queen. She’s broken barriers for young girls of color and rodeo and hopes that her story will inspire others to get on their horses.

“I was a tiny little girl who was doing gymnastics at the time who wanted to wrestle steers to the ground,” says Hall. “When I was in first grade, I asked my dad for a horse, and he told me if I get straight A’s, I ended up getting straight A’s 16 consecutive times. So I ended up getting the blessing of having a horse.”

“I was going to keep my promise,” says Morissa’s father, Morse Hall. “We lived in DC, in a one-bedroom, one-bath apartment. So I had to make, you know, make some things happen, it took a little while to get into position to be able to make a residential move, and then of course get a horse.”

Morissa and her father learned everything they could about the rodeo world together, and her father learned enough to become her coach.

“My dad is my coach, so I owe almost everything that I have to him, and one of the things a lot of people ask me is, ‘how do you like it with your dad as your coach?’ I think it’s a great blessing because, at the end of the day, there’s no one that knows me better or worse.

Morissa Hall is the first black girl to become a two-time state rodeo queen in Maryland, and when she goes to competitions across the country, she stands out.

“I feel like I stand out, but then again, it’s always in a good way because I feel like I stand out for the inspiration. I’ve never really felt that I was out of place either. The rodeo family, was just so welcoming. So whenever there was ever a time I did feel out of place I was quickly brought back in.”

In honor of her accomplishments in rodeo and the barriers, she’s broken, in 2022 Prince George’s County officials made October 24th Morissa Hall day.

“It was an experience for sure, I was very thankful for our county executive. I do the sport because I love this sport and I never really thought into much consideration that there were other people watching me as well. It really encouraged me to do more and to push myself out of my comfort zone to make sure that other people can have the same opportunities that I’ve had.”