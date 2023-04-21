WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In high school, Percy Agyei-Obese helped take the Oakdale football program to new heights.

The standout running back out of James Madison is now preparing for his NFL career.

“The Oakdale community has been by my side this whole time,” Agyei-Obese told DC News Now. “It’d be exciting to go make it into the NFL and show off for Oakdale and for Frederick County.”

After several years dominating at the FCS level for the Dukes, Agyei-Obese helped JMU make a seamless transition to the FBS in the Sun Belt conference. He said that his role in the growth of the Dukes’ program is something that NFL teams have taken notice of.

“They know I’ve been a part of the building blocks of JMU throughout the past years,” Agyei-Obese said. “They tell me all the time, ‘we see you’re an intricate part on the team. We see your leadership on the team.'”

Agyei-Obese finished his career in Harrisonburg with over 3,500 rushing yards, scoring 39 rushing touchdowns.

Agyei-Obese sustained an Achilles injury in the final game of his college career, whichever team drafts or signs him could be getting a steal once he’s back to full health. Agyei-Obese told DC News Now that he’s had serious interest from several teams.

“Excited for what the future holds. There’s a lot of opportunity,” Agyei-Obese said. “Excited to make Oakdale proud, excited to make my family proud and all of the people that believed in me.”