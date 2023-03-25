COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Following a thrilling overtime win over then-No. 1 Virginia last week, now No. 2 ranked Maryland men’s lacrosse took care of business once again Saturday, taking down No. 9 Penn State, 13-10 at SECU stadium.

“Coming off last week and being on spring break it’s always challenging cause you get out of rhythm,” Maryland men’s lacrosse head coach John Tillman said. “Getting our guys in that mindset after last weekend, the guys did a great job on the road but kind of looking forward, it’s never easy whether you win it or lose it and I thought the guys did a good job of moving forward.”

Amidst several different key players banged up and going down with injuries, the win marks three straight for the Terps as they improve to 6-2 overall this season.

“Everyone is getting more experienced as we go along the season, which gives everyone more confidence,” junior midfielder Jack Koras said. “We know other teams are going to have runs, so it’s just about sticking together and just waiting for the next play and taking it one play at a time.”

Koras posted a hat trick, while midfielders senior Kyle Long, sophomore Dante Trader Jr. and freshman midfielder Eric Kolar each added two goals.

True freshman goalie Brian Ruppel continues to impress, stepping up after senior goalie Logan McNany went down with a season-ending ACL tear over a month ago. Ruppel made nine saves in the win.

“We do a great job playing as one unit both defensively and offensively,” junior defender Ajax Zappitello said. “It’s been clicking for us so far, we’ve just gotta keep pounding away on that and getting better with the little things.”

Maryland will try to earn its fourth straight win next Saturday at home against Michigan. That game is set for a 1 p.m. start.