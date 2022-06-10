ALDIE, Va. (WDVM) – Coverage of the VHSL softball, baseball, boys’ and girls’ soccer class six state semifinals on Friday.

Baseball

  • Freedom vs. Lake Braddock: Freedom wins 8-6
  • Herndon vs. Colgan: Herndon wins 2-1 in ten innings

Softball

  • McLean vs. Cosby: Cosby wins 4-3
  • Manchester vs. Madison: Madison wins 11-4

Boys’ Soccer

  • McLean vs. James River: James River wins 3-2
  • Landstown vs. Langley: Langley wins 3-1

Girls’ Soccer

  • South County vs. Kellam: Kellam wins 3-1
  • Patriot vs. Yorktown: Yorktown wins 2-1