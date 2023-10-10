CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Nittany Lions have announced that the Penn State men’s basketball team will play at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

On Dec. 16, the men’s team is set to tip-off against Georgia Tech at noon. This game will be aired nationally on the Big Ten Network. Penn State and Georgia Tech will meet for the first time since 2016, when the Nittany Lions won 67-60. Penn State owns a 3-1 all-time record against Georgia Tech.

A select allotment of Penn State section-specific tickets will be available, which will allow fans to access to the other two games of the Holiday Festival, a Dec. 16 tripleheader at Madison Square Garden.

This will be the first time the Nittany Lions return to Madison Square Garden since Penn State captured the 2018 National Invitational Tournament crown.

The 2023-24 Penn State men’s basketball season officially begins on Nov. 6 when the Nittany Lions host Delaware State at 7 p.m. More information on season tickets and partial ticket plans can be found on Penn State’s website.