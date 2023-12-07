DURHAM, NC (WTAJ) — Penn State’s defensive coordinator Manny Diaz might not be staying in Happy Valley.

Ross Dellenger, writer for Yahoo Sports, announced on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Duke was finalizing a deal to make Diaz their next head coach.

However, earlier Thursday morning, ESPN’s Pete Thamel said Diaz emerged as “the focus” of Duke’s head coaching search and a decision is expected in the next 24 hours. Multiple other media outlets, including CBS Sports concurred with Thamel’s report.

Diaz is in just his second year at Penn State but has coached for 26 years, 14 as a defensive coordinator.

Under Diaz, Penn State’s defense finished the regular season atop the FBS, limiting opponents to 223.3 yards on average, according to CBS Sports. The Nittany Lions were also third in scoring at an average of 11.4 points allowed, only trailing Big Ten foes Ohio State and Michigan.

With Diaz potentially leaving, Penn State’s Head Coach James Franklin would have hired another new coordinator ahead of the team’s matchup against No. 11 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl. On Dec. 1, Penn State hired Andy Kotelnicki as its new offensive coordinator.