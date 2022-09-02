COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The last time the Maryland football team took the field for a game, it crushed Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl in December. The win was the program’s first bowl win since 2010.

The Terps will have their first test in the 2022 season Saturday, hosting Buffalo for a noon kickoff.

“The things we do to prepare for a season and to prepare for the success we want,” Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley said. “It’s almost like expecting to win and hoping to win.”

The Terps are hoping to pick up right where they left on Saturday.

“Everything is just starting to come together,” senior defensive back Jakorian Bennett said. “Everybody is focused and locked in. You know we’re ready to roll.”

Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa begins his third season as the Terps signal caller, it could be his last if he declares for the NFL after it.

“Ever since that last snap that I played,” Tagovailoa said. “You know I’ve been ready for the next season, ready to go, just working hard and trying to carry that momentum that we had from last year.”

Maryland boasts a solid wide receiver trio, headlined by Dontay Demus Jr., Rakim Jarrett and Jeshaun Jones.

“I want them to say that this was the best receiver group Maryland has ever had,” Jones said. “We have the ability to set our own ceiling.”

Demus, Jarrett and Jones all suffered major season ending injuries last season. Locksley confirmed to DC News Now Thursday that he expects all three wideouts to start against Buffalo.

“It’s a dream come true, just all over again, just not being able to play football for almost a year, it’s just really different,” Demus said. “Just being able to go out there and say that I can play with my brothers one more time. It’ll just be everything.”

Maryland has won their last ten non-conference openers, most recently last season’s 30-24 win over West Virginia at Maryland Stadium. Demus and Jarrett each found the end zone and eclipsed 100 receiving yards in the win over the Mountaineers.

“I definitely do feel like it’s one of the best [receiving groups] in the country but I definitely do feel like we still have to put it on tape, and it’s no expectations, we live up to our own expectations,” Jarrett said. “We’re not trying to be the best or be better than Ohio State, we’re just trying to be the best that we can be.”

The Terps return 15-of-22 starts from last season, which is the most of any team in the Big Ten. They hope to compete for a Big Ten title in 2022.

“Every team’s goal is to win a championship. You know, win in the Big Ten,” Demus said. “I feel like, just us having that grit and being able to go through a lot of stuff and been through a lot of stuff. It’s that time.”