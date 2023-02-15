COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Thursday night has the potential to be the biggest night of the regular season for the Maryland men’s basketball team.

The Terps will host No. 3 Purdue for a 6:30 p.m. tip.

“Every game for us is a huge opportunity. This is obviously a big one but a huge key this year for us has just been consistency,” Maryland graduate forward Patrick Emilien said. “So whether it’s Purdue or another team, we’re gonna approach it the same way as professional as we can. Just keeping the same energy and coming to work hard every day.”

On January 15 at Purdue, Maryland took the Boilermakers to the brink, the Terps lost 58-55.

“Resiliency just to fight back in that game and to really fight back and really just bring it in to single digits,” Maryland graduate guard Jahmir Young said. “Is something that we’re looking at and just trying to go to those same tendencies that we had.”

Maryland will get another crack at the Boilermakers. The impressive Purdue roster is headlined by 7’4 center Zach Edey.

“If was a GM in the NBA and I had a first round draft pick,” Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard said. “I’d put that young man on my roster because he is getting better and better, he’s getting more intense.”

This season, Edey is averaging a career high 22.2 points, 13 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

“I mean, he’s just like 7’9,” Emilien said. “The tallest human I’ve ever seen in my life. It just completely changes the game like it’s, you play him differently as you play a traditional big just because of his size. So yeah, just just getting ready for that.”

Purdue currently sits at first place in the Big Ten with a 12-3 B1G record (23-3 overall). After the Boilermakers, as of Wednesday evening, just a game and a half separates second and eighth place. Maryland finds themselves in the middle of that pack chasing second place with six Big Ten games remaining.

“It’s still marathon,” Willard said. “You just can’t be so short sighted in this and say, one game is going to make it, one games gonna break it because it just doesn’t work that way.”

Battling for standings in the Big Ten and trying to bolster their resume for March Madness, the Terps (17-8, 8-6 B1G) are hoping to add a win over the No. 3 team in the nation to their list of accomplishments in the 2022-23. Maryland has lost its last 11 meetings against top five opponents, the last victory coming over then-No. 3 Iowa in 2016 at the Xfinity Center.

“We know how big it could be. We know what’s at stake too. So just trying to not think about it as much as a team, really just trying to go out and play our game and just treat them like any other Big Ten team,” Young said. “Obviously they’re at the top of the rankings. They’re the best team in the league record-wise but I feel like we can compete with them. And I feel like we’re going to go at them tomorrow.”