WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — For the first time since 2008, the Quince Orchard high school girls soccer team led by longtime head coach Peg Keiller, is heading back to the state championship game.

Just a year after losing to Broadneck in the state semifinals in penalty kicks, Quince Orchard beat Broadneck 1-0 on Saturday.

“Everybody was very excited, everybody was just screaming and jumping and congratulating everybody,” Quince Orchard sophomore forward and midfielder Caroline Donmoyer said. “It’s what we’ve been working for this whole year.”

Making the win even more special, Keiller faced a battle with stage four colon cancer last season and didn’t miss a single game while receiving treatments. Keiller beat the cancer during the offseason and then this season took her team to the state championship game.

“It was very surreal and it was like a dream just because at this point last year we weren’t really sure what was going to happen going forward, whether I was going to be able to coach this year,” Keiller said. “And to not only be able to be on the sidelines but to get back to that state semifinal and win it, just an awesome feeling.”

This sets up a huge matchup Saturday as QO will meet Whitman in the state title game. The Vikings are defending state champions. If QO wins, it would be their first state title since 2007. The game will be 5 p.m. at Ridley Athletic Complex at Loyola University in Baltimore, MD.

“We’re like not only doing it for the team now but just for the program as a whole, and for all the alumni who have ever played for Peg and have been a part of QO soccer,” Quince Orchard junior midfielder Annie Faraone said. “I feel like it’s really cool because a bunch of players from last year and years before have been congratulating us.”

