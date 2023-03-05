WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Sidwell Friends boys basketball team defeated Jackson-Reed to go back-to-back in the DCSAA AA boys championships, winning 62-47.

It was a close game throughout but the Quakers ran away with it in the second half, outscoring Jackson-Reed by 12 points in the half and eight points in the fourth quarter.

Jackson-Reed forward Rob Dockery led all players with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Lehigh commit senior guard Cam Gillus led Sidwell with 20 points. Sidwell junior forward Caleb Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Quakers say their legacy is growing at the school and in the DMV.

“You know just continuing a legacy man, it started with Josh Hart, one of the earlier guys, my brother, a lot of other great guys, to see them come back to watch us play, but it means a lot,” Williams said. “You know we are building something really big and believe it or not we’re just getting started. We had a lot of success early on, but we’re just getting started and there’s many more championships to come.”

Gillus was named the game MVP. As Gillus graduates, the players after him will take over the program.

“Getting the championship win last year, we had some new guys coming in, people stepping into some new roles and we only got hungrier so the journey was definitely tough,” Gillus told DC News Now. “But we were just preaching to the guys, just stick to the stuff we do and we’ll be back here celebrating again and that’s what we did.”

With three DCSAA championships in the last four opportunities to win one since 2019, Sidwell head coach Eric Singletary continues to build a program that appears to be becoming a dynasty at his alma mater.

“At the end of the day, I always have a feeling that, I tell the guys I root for them twice, as a coach but also as an alum, so this is really special to me. 30 years ago putting that uniform on and being able to be the person in charge of this program now is really incredible.”