WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The national powerhouse Sidwell Friends girls basketball team has officially staked its claim as the top dog in D.C. again.

The Quakers defeated St. John’s 68-49 to earn its second consecutive DCSAA AA girls basketball title.

“We came in to Sidwell Friends without any expectations,” Sidwell Friends girls basketball head coach Tamika Dudley said. “Just came to work hard and try to build a program. I could never have imagined the success we’ve had in the last three years.”

Senior forward, McDonald’s All-American and Duke commit Jadyn Donovan was named the game’s MVP.

“You know we’ve had a long journey to get here, going through COVID and my freshman year playing here against St. John’s,” Donovan said. “To be able to come back today, perform here and get the dub is pretty amazing.”

Junior guard Leah Harmon led all players with 21 points. Donovan finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

“Very special, we’ve got some young players, three freshmen that come in and play big minutes,” Harmon said. “So I really appreciate them. It’s been a special group since my freshman year and just to show everyone what we can do and going back-to-back, it just means so much to me.”