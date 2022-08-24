WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –Ranked no. 3 in the nation by ESPN in her 2023 class, Sidwell Friends senior forward/guard Jadyn Donovan announced her commitment to Duke on Monday.

In the 2021-22 season, Donovan averaged more than 15 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals per game, helping the Quakers to wins over top programs in the country, helping Sidwell become the no. 1 team in the nation. Sidwell also won the DC title.

Internationally, Donovan earned her second gold medal with USA basketball.

Donovan’s former teammate Kiki Rice was the no. 2 overall player on ESPN’s list in 2022, she will be a freshman at UCLA this upcoming season.

Sidwell has plenty of talent on the roster after Donovan, headlined by Kendall Dudley, the no. 4 overall recruit in ESPN’s rankings for the 2024 class. Sidwell’s Khia Miller is ranked No. 82 overall in 2023, while Leah Harmon is ranked No. 35 in 2024.