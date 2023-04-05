Duane Simpkins was introduced as the men’s basketball head coach of American University at Bender Arena on April 5, 2023.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — American University introduced its new men’s basketball head coach Duane Simpkins at Bender Arena Wednesday morning.

Simpkins brings strong local ties to the Eagles – in the 90s he was a McDonald’s All-American and standout player at DeMatha for legendary coach Morgan Wootten before going on to star at Maryland under Gary Williams. Simpkins coached high school basketball at both Sidwell Friends and St. Alban’s and spent the last eight seasons as an assistant coach at George Mason.

Simpkins described American to DC News Now as a “sleeping giant.” The DC area native has high aspirations for the American program.

“My ultimate goal is not just to get to the NCAA tournament, that’s low bar,” Simpkins said during his introductory press conference. “We’re going to win games in the NCAA tournament, that’s what we want to strive for.”

American men’s basketball has made it to the Division I NCAA tournament three times (2008, 2009, 2014), but has never won a game in the tournament.

Simpkins is the 18th head coach in American men’s basketball history. His college coach Williams also coached the Eagles as his first head coaching job at the college level.