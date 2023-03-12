WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On March 28, three girls basketball players from the Washington, D.C. area will play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game.

Jadyn Donovan of Sidwell Friends in the district, Riley Nelson of Bullis in Montgomery County, Maryland and Laila Reynolds of Shabach Christian Academy in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will play in the game.

All three girls are signed to continue their basketball careers at the division one, power five level. Donovan will play at Duke, Nelson will stay local at Maryland and Reynolds is going down to Florida.

Donovan led Sidwell to back-to-back DCSAA championships, along with other success in the Independent School League conference locally and at the national level. Named the Washington, D.C. Gatorade player of the year, Donovan is also a finalist for national Gatorade player of the year.

Prior to transferring to Bullis for her senior season, Nelson led Clarksburg high school girls basketball to its first state title game appearance in school history. Nelson told DC News Now that she transferred to Bullis for her senior season to be prepared to take her next step playing at the University of Maryland. Nelson was named this year’s Gatorade player of the year in Maryland.

Reynolds helped her head coach Sam Caldwell create a new program her senior year at Shabach Christian Academy. Reynolds led the team and starred in the inaugural season for the program. Previously, Reynolds helped New Hope Academy to a championship at a national tournament. The five-star guard led Shabach to a tournament win as well.