WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The fourth installment of the Beltway Battles is set to take place this Saturday at the entertainment and sports arena in Washington D.C.

In the main event, is Sulaiman Segawa from Silver Spring, Maryland taking on Misael Lopez from Denver, Colorado.

Segawa is from Uganda and has made Maryland his home where he trains with Randolph Kennedy.

“It means everything to fight in the capital of the United States, it means a lot to me and I appreciate the opportunity.”