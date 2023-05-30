COLLEGE PARK, M.d. (DC News Now) – After winning the Big 10 conference tournament, Maryland baseball was dealt a tough hand to start the NCAA tournament. The Terps are headed to Winston-Salem, North Carolina for their regional bracket hosted by the top-seeded and number-one-ranked Wake Forest.

However, the Terps, according to team captain and catcher, Luke Shliger, are not intimidated.

“If you want to be the best you want to win, you got to take down the best and I mean, that’s what they are. They earned that right to be the number one seed, they’ve won a lot of big games a season and every regional is tough, so I’m excited to play them.”

Head coach Rob Vaughn echoes his team captain’s words of confidence heading into the double-elimination regional bracket.

“We know it’s gonna be a tall task, but to do what this team is planning to do all along, you gotta go take down some big boys and, you know, no better way to start than with this one.”

The #23 ranked Terps are coming off a historic season winning their first-ever conference tournament in program history, on top of becoming the outright Big 10 regular season champs.

Although the Terps are riding high, their focus is now on the NCAA Tournament and they have to re-shift in order to stay alive in a tough bracket.

“This year, we’ve done a lot of special things but no one’s really focused on that,” says Shliger, “that’s kind of just like that just comes with kind of the things we do on a day-to-day basis.”

Maryland’s first opponent of the NCAA tournament will face Northeastern, a team they played in early May. Maryland lost in their one matchup this season, however, the Terps didn’t play their stars, as they were banged up.

Despite that – Coach Vaughn says that this one meeting does not provide much of an advantage.

“I think it helped, I don’t think it’s really an advantage for either team. I think it’s it’s more of a -it’s a familiar opponent. We’ve seen each other, and really postseason baseball comes down to who can manage their emotions, who can execute when it matters, who can get the big hit. We’ve done that last week, I thought we did that at a really high level in Omaha.”

For Maryland to book another trip to Omaha, they’ll need to continue what they’ve done all season long, trusting in their skills, and each other.

“I think there’s a lot of experience with a lot of guys that hosted a regional last year here,” says Shliger, “and that’s important when you go on the road and play in the regional you kind of know what in environments like this teams just experienced and even the young guys, the new guys, they’ve been kind of introduced to postseason baseball this past week. So everyone’s prepared..”

What makes this team special? Maryland’s record holder for single-season RBIs, Nick Lorusso says it’s their team chemistry.

“Energy is the one thing that we breed and, you know, feed off of and I think that’s what,

you know, helped us through the Big 10 tournament, you know, just playing together, whether that’d be the last time this weekend or, you know, three weeks in Omaha. It’s gonna be very special when we talk about it again.”

Maryland and Northeastern face off on Friday, June 2nd at 1 PM ET from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.