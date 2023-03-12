COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) – The University of Maryland men’s and women’s basketball teams found out their seeding and opponents in the 2023 NCAA tournaments Sunday night.

The Maryland women’s basketball team is a No. 2 seed and will host No. 15 seed Holy Cross in their first round matchup on Friday. The winner of that matchup will meet either No. 7 seed Arizona or No. 10 West Virginia in the next round. No. 1 overall seed and undefeated South Carolina is the top seed in Maryland’s region.

“We knew there was a lot of noise in the offseason, but I think there’s also a quiet confidence between our staff and I and our players,” Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese said. “The inner circle always knew what we were capable of. When we were building this team in the offseason and the faces we were putting together, it was something we truly believed in.”

The Maryland men’s basketball team will be heading to Birmingham, Alabama. The No. 8 Terps will take on No. 9 West Virginia Thursday at 12:15 p.m. The winner will face either No. 1 overall seed Alabama or No. 16 seeds Texas A&M Corpus Christi or Southeastern Missouri State in the next round.

“Hearing your name called. It was kind of nice being the third team called. It was kind of anticlimactic actually,” Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard said. “You enjoy the process, but you still want to win six games. We’re going to get really focused on West Virginia and kind of really focus on us too and get back to some of the better fundamentals I think that we had towards the middle and end of February that kind of slipped a little bit.”