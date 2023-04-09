WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Kevin Willard and the Maryland men’s basketball program landed a transfer portal commitment on Saturday.

Rising sophomore transfer combo guard Chance “Sniper” Stephens from Loyola Marymount announced his commitment to the Terps on social media.

Stephens says he’s excited to play for Willard and the Terps.

“I like the freedom that he gives his players, the free flowing system that he plays with, I like that he lets his player play through mistakes,” Stephens told DC News Now. “We about to win, that’s my message to [the fans,] there’s gonna be some threes raining in that gym. I’m ready to get started.”

Stephens is known for his three-point sharp shooting and is expected to provide a boost to the Terps offense and guard depth. Stephens shot 37.4 percent from three for Loyola Marymount last season as a freshman.

Stephens has some ties to the D.C. area and the program. He tells DC News Now that he has family that lives in the district and was heavily recruited by Maryland assistant David Cox. Stephens committed to play for Cox at Rhode Island before Cox was let go by the program.