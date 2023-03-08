COLLEGE PARK, M.d. (DC News Now) – The Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball team is preparing for the Big 10 conference tournament.

The Terps claim the sixth seed and will get a first-round bye after another disappointing loss on the road against Penn State on Sunday (65-64). Maryland will play on Thursday, March 9th in Chicago, taking on the winner between Minnesota and Nebraska who play on Wednesday, March 8th.

On Tuesday, head coach Kevin Willard said that the players took the loss personally and that he liked the passion he saw from his team, even after a loss. Now, they must learn quickly from the loss to Penn State as they have another shot at success in the postseason.

“Sunday was tough, but that’s the great thing about conference tournaments, the NCAA tournaments, (it’s) a whole new year and for this team, to go 11-9 (this season) and get sixth (seed in the tournament), if we had played a little bit better on a road, with a realistic shot to win the Big 10, if you had told me at the beginning of the year, that’s the scenario you can have I would have took it from day one.”

JAHMIR YOUNG NAMED BIG 10 SECOND ALL-TEAM

Jahmir Young was named Big 10 second-team all-conference. Willard says he will remain biased in his claim that Young should have been named first-team all-conference.

“Him just being second team, I guarantee that he was really close to being named first-team. It’s an amazing accomplishment for Jahmir Young. I don’t worry so much that he wasn’t named first team I’m glad that the coaches realized how important he was for us and how good of a player he is. I’m going to be biased and think he should be first.”

In his first season at Maryland after playing his first three at Charlotte, Young leads the Terrapins with 16.3 points per game. He has nine games with at least 20 points, including 30 in a win over Ohio State, and his 37 steals lead the team. Young was also named conference new player of the year award.