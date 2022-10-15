WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Maryland Terrapins earned a win over Indiana on the road Saturday, 38-33.

In the second half, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was hit and laid on the ground holding his knee, before being carted off the field.

“I don’t know if it was knee or ankle, by the time I got in there. Probably won’t be clear until tomorrow hopefully when we get back, he can get an MRI,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said. “I know he was in there celebrating with his teammates. So that was something that was good to see.”

Burke, Virginia native and Lake Braddock grad Billy Edwards Jr., a redshirt freshman transfer from Wake Forest, stepped in at quarterback and led the Terps to the win.

“Coach Locks was like, ‘you know you’ve prepared for this so just go out do what you know how to do,'” Edwards said. “And then obviously when I got the play call, I gave it to them and I said let’s go to work. It’s nothing different.”

More details on Tagovailoa’s injury news are likely to come out in the coming days. Since 2010, nine Maryland quarterbacks have sustained season ending injuries. A Maryland quarterbacks season has been ended by an injury 13 times since 2011, six of those instances involved a quarterback that started games.