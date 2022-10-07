Flowers, top of photo, and Wise, bottom, both enter their matchup on October 8, 2022 undefeated on the season.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Playoff implications and bragging rights are on the line in Prince George’s County on Saturday. Two of DC News Now’s top 10 teams – No. 8 Wise and No. 9 Flowers, will face off at Wise at 2 p.m.

“It is going to be the biggest game in the state, not even the county, so I can’t wait,” Flowers junior offensive lineman Mike Williams said. “I can’t wait to see the atmosphere. I’m gonna be a little bit nervous, it’s gonna be one of those NFL type games. I know it’s going to be sold out.”

Wise has had the upper hand in recent years in the rivalry, but the matchup is expected to be an exciting one this year.

“Some guys, they never have felt the atmosphere that’s finna happen on Saturday and now they’re gonna feel it,” Wise sophomore linebacker and running back Decarlos Young said. “A lot of people know each other, rivals, so it’ll be great.”

Since week 2, the Pumas have outscored their opponents 210-0. The real test will come against the Jaguars.

“Every week we want to play every team like they’re giving us their best, because in our head it’s their state championship, so we want to play like we can and dominate,” Wise senior quarterback Courtney Davis said. “So each game, we dominate each game and when we get to the big game it won’t be nothing new.”

Wise has not lost a conference game since 2015, last year, Flowers came within one point of beating them.

“We’re hungry. You know last year we didn’t win the state championship, so to us, every game is like a state championship,” Wise football head coach DaLawn Parrish said. “Everybody gives us their best shot, but we want to try our best to give our best shot also.”

Flowers will try to flip the script this season.

“It’s just one game, it’s just one game. It’s not no Super Bowl or anything like that,” Flowers football head coach Dameon Powell said. “It’s just another team that’s in the way.”

This season, the Jaguars have pitched three shut outs, while outscoring opponents by an average of 40 points per game.

“We’re treating it as the same. Our goal is the state championship, so this game is just another game,” Flowers senior quarterback Sean Johnson said. “Of course we want to win, but we’re treating it like every other game. It’s nothing special.”

Despite their approach to the game, Flowers also enters as a confident team.

“We’re gonna beat them and we’re going to be the team to beat for the next ten plus years you know,” Williams said. “This is the team. I believe this is the team. I think we’ve got a good group of guys.”