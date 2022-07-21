WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One of the biggest names in women’s tennis history is coming to the 2022 Citi Open.

Venus Williams has committed to play in the tournament, the Citi Open announced Wednesday.

Williams accepted a wild card spot to compete in the event. The 42-year-old has been playing doubles and this will be her first single tournament appearance since last year.

Williams played eight seasons for the Washington Kastles, a team in World TeamTennis owned by Mark Ein, who is also the chairman of the Citi Open.

This year’s tournament features more than 50 of the top 100 men’s and women’s tennis players in the world. It runs from July 30 to August 7.