LYNCHBURG, Va. (Liberty Flames Athletics)– The Liberty Flames downed the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs 103-43 in their 2023-24 season opener, Monday evening at Liberty Arena.

The Flames (1-0) improve to 11-0 in home openers under head coach Ritchie McKay and 4-0 all-time in home openers held at Liberty Arena.

Five Liberty players scored in double figures, led by a game-high 20 points from Brody Peebles . Zach Cleveland added 13 points, while Shiloh Robinson , Zander Yates and Gabriel McKay scored 10 points each. Yates and McKay’s efforts were both career highs. All 11 Flames who saw playing time scored at least four points.

Mid-Atlantic Christian counted tonight’s game as an exhibition and remains at 0-1 on its season.

Liberty will return to action on Friday against the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) in the “He Gets Us” Hall of Fame Series in Charlotte, N.C. The Flames and 49ers will tip things off at 4:30 p.m. at the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets. The game can be seen on ESPN+.