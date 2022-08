FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Sports reporter Jake Rohm goes 1-on-1 with George Mason baseball’s new head coach, Shawn Camp.

Camp played college ball at George Mason, and went on to pitch in the MLB for eleven years with five teams. Since 2020, he’s been the pitching coach for the Patriots under former head coach Bill Brown, who was the head coach for George Mason for 41 years.