FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — After entering the Atlantic-10 conference tournament as the lowest seed, George Mason baseball overcame the adversity, winning their second A-10 conference tournament in program history.

Now, the Patriots will head to Winston-Salem, NC, as they will take on the number one overall seed in the NCAA, Wake Forest. It’s a tough task for George Mason, but they are ready to step up to the challenge.

“For us, it’s not really a Cinderella story,” said sophomore outfielder Reece Woody. “It’s just another day at work. It’s just another team we got to go play. We’re trying to go out, compete, execute and win a ball game.”

“It’s going to take what we’ve been doing all year,” said senior infielder/outfielder South Trimble. “We are all competitors, and competitors love tuning up and going to war essentially versus another team.”

“Upsets are meant to happen,” said head coach Shawn Camp. “Why not us. That’s the theme of our team right now. Why not us.”

George Mason will kick off their NCAA tournament on Friday. First pitch for their game against the Demon Deacons is set for 7 p.m.