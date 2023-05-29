FAIRFAX, Va. – The Atlantic 10 Baseball champion Patriots will face top-seeded Wake Forest in the Winston-Salem Regional of the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament on Friday, June 2 with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. at David F. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.

In addition to the No. 1 seed Wake Forest (47-10) and No. 4 seed George Mason (35-24), the Winston-Salem Regional will include No. 2 seed Maryland (41-19) out of the Big Ten and No. 3 seed Northeastern (44-14) out of the Colonial Athletic Association.

The Winston-Salem Regional is paired with the Tuscaloosa Regional. The winners of those two regionals will play in a Super Regional the the weekend of Friday, June 9 – Monday, June 12.



The Patriots (35-24,13-10 A10) went 5-1 at the 2023 Atlantic 10 Baseball Championship, including three elimination game victories to claim the title for the second time in program history. Mason completed in the Atlantic 10 Championship for the fourth time in the last seven seasons and for the fifth time in program history. The Patriots won the A-10 title in their inaugural season in the conference in 2014.

Mason is making its eighth NCAA Tournament appearance (1985, 1988, 1992, 1993, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2023).

The Patriots have won 34 games under first-year head coach Shawn Camp , the most the team has posted since winning 34 games during the 2014 season.

Mason won 13 of its final 19 games of the regular season, with six of the victories by one run. Including the Atlantic 10 Baseball Championship, the Patriots have won 18 of their last 24 games.

The Patriots rank fourth in Division I baseball in stolen bases (158 in 59 games) and have set a new program record this season. Only VMI (192), Mississippi Valley (162) and Louisiana (161) have more. Senior South Trimble is tied for 25th in the nation (30 in 58 games) and junior Derek Wood is tied for 29th in the nation (29 in 59 games).

Mason is 14th nationally in hit by pitch (107 in 59 games). Sophomore catcher Connor Dykstra leads the NCAA (32 times in 55 games).

WINSTON-SALEM REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Game 1: No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 3 Northeastern | Friday June 2 | 1 p.m.| ESPN+

Game 2: No. 1 Wake Forest vs. No. 4 George Mason | Friday June 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | Saturday June 3 | 1 p.m. | TBD

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | Saturday June 3 | 7 p.m. | TBD

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | Sunday June 4 | 1 p.m. | TBD

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | Sunday June 4 | 7 p.m. | TBD

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | Monday June 5 | 7 p.m. |TBD

(Game 7 will only be necessary if the winner of Game 5 also wins Game 6)