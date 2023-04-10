FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — On Monday afternoon, George Mason University President Gregory Washington and Interim Athletic Director Nena Rogers introduced Tony Skinn as the 12th men’s basketball coach in program history at Eagle Bank Arena.

“I’m honored and blessed to lead and represent this great institution,” said Skinn during his introductory press conference speech.

Skinn returns home to Fairfax after beinig an assistant coach for Maryland under head coach Kevin Willard. Skinn was a former guard on George Mason’s incredible 2006 Final Four run.

“Who better than someone who bleeds green and gold,” said Washington. “He challenges, he develops, he inspires, and he drives. All to prepare leaders in the classroom and on the court, and most importantly, in the community. That’s why we are so thrilled to have him back here at Mason.”

“Throughout this process, Tony displayed all of the attributes we look for in a leader,” said Rogers. “To reconnect and have the opportunity to work with Tony is going to be something I am looking forward to.”

Skinn has been apart of a lot of successful programs over the years as an assistant coach. In his coaching career, he has been apart of six 20-win seasons and has been apart of three different programs to make the NCAA tournament.

“Winning is not easy,” said Skinn. “But the formula to win is clear: To recruit in the DMV at a high level, to compete for A-10 championships, to make and win NCAA games, and last but not least, the mentoring of young men.”

During Skinn’s one-on-one interview with DC News Now sports reporter Jake Rohm, Skinn talked more in depth about recruiting in the DMV, and having to compete with the likes of Kevin Willard (Maryland), Ed Cooley (Georgetown), Chris Caputo (George Washington), and Duane Simpkins (American) for basketball talent.

“This area is fertile enough with everybody to get the type of player they need to get to be able to compete,” said Skinn. “As competitive as I was as a player, I’m going to go at those guys as well. This is a competitive sport. This is a city we all know, a place we all know. My job and objective is to put some banners up in Eagle Bank Arena. So, I’m going to do what I need to do.”

This is Tony Skinn’s first head coaching job of his career. For Skinn, this was the best place to begin, what he hopes to be, a long career of being a head coach.

“I came here in 2003,” said Skinn. “Coming to this place changed my life. There’s no telling that, if I went somewhere else, how things would have worked out. So, coming back home is truly a dream come true.”