The Patriots men's basketball team comes into the A-10 tournament on a six-game winning streak

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — The George Mason men’s basketball team has rattled off six wins in a row to close out the regular season, and heads into the Atlantic-10 conference tournament as the five seed.

The Patriots, who have won 19 games, which is the most since the 2016-2017 season, are coming into the postseason as the hottest team in the conference.

“During this winning streak, we have won in a variety of ways,” said senior forward Josh Oduro. “It doesn’t matter what the game throws at us, what the teams do. We just have one mission, and we are going to figure it out by any means on how to get it done.”

From here on out, every game will be difficult, and George Mason knows the tough task ahead of winning games in Brooklyn at the conference tournament.

“Every game is going to be tough,” said senior guard Davonte “Ticket” Gaines. “Everyone is fighting for the same thing, and now, it’s a one game season. You lose, you’re out.”

“It’s going to be a battle in Brooklyn,” said head coach Kim English. “It’s a tall order to end someone’s season. I think 15 out of 15 teams are going to Brooklyn with cruel intentions.”

The Patriots will take on the 12-seed Richmond in the second round on Wednesday. Tip off is at 2:00 p.m. on USA Network.