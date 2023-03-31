FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — On Thursday, George Mason University announced that Tony Skinn will be the 12th head coach of the men’s basketball team in program history.

Skinn was a key starter on the 2006 George Mason men’s team that made the Cinderella run to the Final Four. He graduated George Mason scoring 1,079 career points in 68 starts. Skinn was also a two-time All-CAA selection.

“Tony Skinn is the right man for this moment in Mason’s basketball program,” said George Mason University President Gregory Washington. “His coaching style will galvanize our student-athletes and his connection to our finest hour on the court is sure to electrify our alumni and fans. Let the Tony Skinn era begin!”

For the past decade, Skinn has been apart of three different programs that have made the NCAA tournament, and six seasons where the team hit the 20-win mark.

Last season, Skinn was an assistant coach under Kevin Willard at Maryland, helping the team to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

In the 2021-2022 season, Skinn was an assistant coach at Ohio State, a season where the Buckeyes reached the NCAA tournament.

Before Ohio State, Skinn was an assistant coach at Seton Hall under Willard. In his three years with the Pirates, Skinn was apart of the 2019 NCAA tournament team.

Between 2015 and 2018, Skinn was apart of the coaching staff at Louisiana Tech, where the Bulldogs won 63 games and had two 23-win seasons.

Skinn becomes the 12th coach in George Mason men’s basketball program history, and will look to lead the team to an NCAA tournament appearance for the first time since 2011.