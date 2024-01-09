FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Max Shulga scored eight of his 13 points in the second half and VCU beat George Mason 54-50 on Tuesday night.

Shulga also had seven rebounds for the Rams (9-7, 1-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Zeb Jackson scored eight points while shooting 3 for 11, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Keyshawn Hall led the way for the Patriots (13-3, 2-1) with 14 points and two steals. George Mason also got 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Amari Kelly. The Patriots ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

Jackson scored five points in the first half for VCU, who led 30-27 at halftime. The second half featured eight lead changes and was tied six times before VCU secured the victory.

Both teams play Saturday. VCU visits La Salle and George Mason visits Richmond.