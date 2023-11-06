RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) – The Radford women’s basketball program came out with a strong 77-53 victory over Concord Monday led by a duo of freshmen in Terissa Lavoile-Brice who recorded a double-double and Joi Williams lighting up for 14 points.

In the early goings of the season opener, Radford would struggle from the floor shooting but made up for it with some excellent work at the charity stripe. After Ashlyn Traylor-Walker scored the first points of the season, 10 of Radford’s next 15 points would come from free throws for the early 17-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Radford’s offense would find its pace in the second quarter shooting 47% from the floor and needing just four made free throws to push their lead further to 38-21 at the break. Lavoile-Brice quickly amassed eight rebounds and eight points through the first 20 minutes en route to her eventual double-double.

Thanks to a pair of free throws and four made shots, Ash. Traylor-Walker was also right back to her elite offensive production with 11 points at halftime. Ellie Taylor also kept the offensive flow with a pair of assists and five points.

Opening the second half, the Mountain Lions struck back for their best offensive quarter of the game to put the pressure on the Highlanders. After a mini 4-0 run to start the half, the pairing of Olivia Wagner and Ash. Traylor-Walker combined for six straight points to keep the Mountain Lions at bay. Concord struck back, however, with a 7-0 run to pull within ten down just 46-36.

Needing an answer, Williams stepped up with a three-pointer at the 4:21 mark in the third quarter to halt the run. Kirby Brown came off the bench as well and immediately made an impact with some second chance points to go with a pair of rebounds. Capping off the 6-0 run to end the third was Pa’Shence Traylor-Walker who drew a shooting foul and hit both free throws for her first points with Radford.

The fourth quarter was Radford’s best offensively as the team totaled 22 points thanks in part to a physical 12 points in the paint. After Lavoile-Brice earned her double-double, a trio of layups from Taylor and Taniya Hanner made it a 20-point lead with five minutes remaining.

Reniya Jones had the back-breaking three-pointer for Radford at the 4:40 mark that made it a 69-46 lead. Williams capped off her impressive night and the 77-53 win in electric fashion as she hit back-to-back three-pointers with under two minutes remaining to give Radford it’s commanding 77-53 victory.

With their home opener in the bo­­­­­oks, Radford’s attention moves to the road as the team visits Western Carolina later this week. The Highlanders and Catamounts are set for the first of many Big South – Southern Conference battles this season on Thursday, November 9th with a 7 p.m. tip on ESPN+.