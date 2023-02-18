ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — In just two and a half years of high school wrestling, Independence High School senior Rafael Hipolito has won two state championships, and is currently ranked 7th in the nation at 160 pounds.

“I started in September of my sophomore year,” said Hipolito. “Working hard every day, doing two practices. I was very sore every day.”

“When we first saw him wrestle, he just moved different,” said Independence High School wrestling coach Paul Grinups. “That’s the biggest thing. When he’s on his feet, when he’s neutral, he’s just so quick, and when anyone watches, he just looks like a different kind of kid out there.”

For Rafael, wrestling wasn’t the beginning of the young man’s athletic career. Before taking the mat to wrestle, Hipolito was a four-time world champion in jiu-jitsu.

“I started jiu-jitsu when I was three because my dad use to do it when he was younger, and he became a professor, so I wanted to try,” said Hipolito. “My sister is also world champion. She won four times world champion, I won four times too.”

However, after suffering a gruesome foot injury, Rafael transitioned to wrestling. When doing so, he brought over his strengths from jiu-jitsu, and used them to his advantage.

“I come here everyday, work hard, and go back home, work mentally, watch matches and all of that,” said Hipolito. “So that’s the same thing I did in Jujitsu, and it transitioned to wrestling.”

“He just loves to compete, and shines the brightest on the big stage,” said Grinups. “So, it may not be so much the technique. He’s an amazing technical wrestler, but when the lights are on, that’s when he’s moving the quickest, and that’s when he just shows his real talent.”

IT’s a talent that is hard to come by, especially in a short period of time. However, Rafael’s talent and success in wrestling has helped build the Independence wrestling program, and take it to a whole new level.

“He obviously accomplished a lot of things last year, and our kids saw it,” said Grinups. “So, when you know someone that accomplished big goals, it makes things more realistic. They believe that they can possibly accomplish that.”

“I’m friends with a lot of kids on JV,” said Freshman Nicholas Kellen, Rafael’s wrestling partner. “It’s their first year wrestling, and they are always like, ‘oh, look at Rafael, look what he’s done.’ They are trying to be like him. They are trying to train as hard as him. T hey are trying to be like him and do stuff that he does.”

What was once a sport he never considered doing is now the sport that will take him to the next level. Rafael will continue to wrestle next year at Virginia Tech, with any goal he sets his mind to being a possibility.

“I don’t think there is a limit,” said Kellen. “I believe he can be a national champion, an all-American, he can go to the Olympics. He has the work ethic, he has the mentality. He has no limit. He’s going to win, and he truly believes that every single match he walks on the mat, he’s going to win.”

“We always joke that there’s only one Rafael,” said Grinups. “To do what he’s done in three years is unbelievable. It once again speaks volumes to who he is as a competitor. He just loves to compete and he shows up. He’s definitely one of a kind.”

Rafael will look to cap off his high school career with a third state title (2nd in Virginia) at the VHSL Class 5 State Championships this weekend.