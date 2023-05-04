CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — On Wednesday, the Virginia High School League approved their new guidelines for student-athletes that look to make money off of their name, image, and likeness.
VHSL Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun held a webinar explaining the new guidelines to help high school students with their NIL deals, and to make sure that things are done properly.
“We did not pass a policy to say ‘yes you can do this, no you can’t do this,'” said Haun. “What we can do is provide some guidance for our student athletes, for their parents, and for their coaches that will help keep students eligible and to not violate Virginia High School League policies.”
Most of the rules are pretty standard, and are the same as other states such as Maryland.
“We did not go out here and create something cutting edge,” said Haun. “We did not go out and try to reinvent the wheel.”
Below are slides shared by the VHSL during Wednesday’s webinar that highlight the policies of the new NIL guidelines:
“It is here,” said Haun. “We already have students participating in NIL deals. Not approving a policy with some guidelines would not be helping our student-athletes or their parents. This is guidance to help folks figure out how to navigate that world.”