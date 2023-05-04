CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — On Wednesday, the Virginia High School League approved their new guidelines for student-athletes that look to make money off of their name, image, and likeness.

VHSL Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun held a webinar explaining the new guidelines to help high school students with their NIL deals, and to make sure that things are done properly.

“We did not pass a policy to say ‘yes you can do this, no you can’t do this,'” said Haun. “What we can do is provide some guidance for our student athletes, for their parents, and for their coaches that will help keep students eligible and to not violate Virginia High School League policies.”

Most of the rules are pretty standard, and are the same as other states such as Maryland.

“We did not go out here and create something cutting edge,” said Haun. “We did not go out and try to reinvent the wheel.”

Below are slides shared by the VHSL during Wednesday’s webinar that highlight the policies of the new NIL guidelines:

As written above, students may receive compensation for their name, image and likeness, however, schools/teams cannot use it as a way to recruit or persuade students to enroll, and students cannot receive compensation for property that belongs to a school district, region, or the VHSL.

A student-athlete cannot include the school, district, region, or VHSL in their NIL deal. That means no referencing, appearing in any uniform from the their school, and cannot endorse/promote goods during school-based team activities and events.

No student-athlete can have an NIL deal that involves anything from the bullet points above.

Unless it is their own child, no school or anyone employed with a member school, can negotiate a student’s NIL deal. When a student-athlete does get an NIL deal, they must notify the Principal or Athletic Director in writing within 72 hours of entering into the contract.

If a student-athlete loses their amateur status, they are no longer eligible for interscholastic athletic competition, and will have to go through a reinstatement process to to become eligible down the road.

“It is here,” said Haun. “We already have students participating in NIL deals. Not approving a policy with some guidelines would not be helping our student-athletes or their parents. This is guidance to help folks figure out how to navigate that world.”