MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After two seasons as a Mountaineer, infielder Mikey Kluska has found a new home. He announced Monday that he is continuing his baseball career at the University of Richmond.

Kluska started 43 of the 50 games he played last season. He made 84 starts over his two years in Randy Mazey’s ball club.

The White Sulphur Springs native burst on the scene as a freshman, tallying 37 hits, four home runs and 24 runs batted in. In 141 at-bats in 2022, he collected 30 hits, one shot over the fence and 21 RBI.

He becomes the second everyday starter to enter the transfer portal in the offseason. McGwire Holbrook announced his departure last month.