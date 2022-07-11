MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons has announced the launch of the Almost Heaven Society, a new major gifts program of the Mountaineer Athletic Club.

“It’s exciting to be able to offer another program that enables our fans to truly make a difference in our department and get involved with the Mountaineer Athletic Cub,” Lyons said. “This major gift program will allow our passionate donors to enhance the student-athlete experience at West Virginia, continue to improve our infrastructure, and help us stay a competitive Power 5 institution.”

The Almost Heaven Society represents WVU Athletics’ great traditions and the MAC’s mission to empower student-athletes and help them achieve their full potential academically, athletically and personally. Moreover, the Almost Heaven Society seeks to assist with capital projects by way of unrestricted gifts. The Almost Heaven Society offers members great benefits for their stewardship of the Mountaineers, including exclusive events, access and experiences, along with other opportunities.

Membership in the Almost Heaven Society requires a financial commitment of at least $25,000 over a five-year period or through a one-time gift. All pledges/gifts will have the option to be tax deductible. Additionally, gifts made to the Almost Heaven Society are unrestricted, philanthropic contributions that are separate from other funds that help support the MAC.

Donors can choose to contribute to either one of the current capital projects or an unrestricted gift that would be used at the discretion of the director of athletics, each of which will help build WVU Athletics towards the future. Donors who are currently fulfilling pledges tied to donations made to the Climbing Higher campaign will be grandfathered into the Almost Heaven Society. A list of current, WVU Athletics capital projects is included below:

• WVU Football Complex

• WVU Baseball Complex

• WVU Men’s Soccer Complex

• WVU Women’s Soccer Complex

• WVU Golf Complex

• WVU Coliseum Complex

Visit mountaineerathleticclub.com/ahs to learn more about the Almost Heaven Society. Donors who have any further questions also can contact the Mountaineer Athletic Club at 800-433-2072.