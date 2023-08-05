West Virginia University football great Chuck Howley was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. He was unable to attend in person, though his son, Scott, was in Canton to receive his father’s gold jacket and unveil his Hall of Fame bust.

Howley is the third former Mountaineer football player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining Sam Huff (1982) and Joe Stydahar (1967).

The WVU and Dallas Cowboys great nearly missed out on his legendary NFL career. But after what many believe was too long of a wait, Howley, as part of the 2023 induction class, finally received the honor and recognition he deserved.

Photo Credit to Nick Cammett/Getty Images