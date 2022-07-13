ARLINGTON, Texas – West Virginia will wear special edition, Nike Country Roads Uniforms when the Mountaineers face Pitt in the Backyard Brawl for the season opener.

While the uniforms have been well received, and are one of the most popular things that the WVU Athletics Department has announced in recent history, the uniforms do hit home for Mountain State natives.

Fairmont Senior High School graduate Zach Frazier is one of those homegrown talents, and the new uniform not only represents the program he plays for, but shows the town where he grew up.