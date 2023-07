WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – According to front office sports, WNBA regular season viewership is up 46% on ESPN, averaging 548,000 viewers per game this season and games on ABC are averaging 647,000 viewers, which is up 18% compared to last season.

The new report comes just before the 2023 all-star game in Las Vegas on Saturday. However, unfortunately for the Washington Mystics, they will not be represented with Elena Delle Donne nursing an injured left ankle.