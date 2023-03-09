The Largo boys basketball team fell to New Town in the MPSSAA Class 2A state championship game on March 9, 2023.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — An impressive 2022-23 basketball season ended with a loss in the state championship game for Largo boys basketball on Thursday.

The Lions battled New Town in a tight matchup and the game with tied in the final minutes, but Largo fell, 64-57.

Largo sophomore guard/forward Cam Ward led all players in the game with 19 points. Despite the loss, Ward along with other key young players will return next season for the Lions.

Largo finished the season with a 21-7 overall record.