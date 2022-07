LOS ANGELES (DC News Now) — Juan Soto isn’t the only one bringing a title home from Los Angeles. The young ladies of the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy in D.C. won the Jennie Finch All-Star Classic this weekend.

LA ✈️ DC … more hardware is coming home to Washington!



Congratulations to the softball team representing the @Nationals for winning Major League Baseball’s All-Star Jennie Finch Classic.



🔗https://t.co/cxuUtmrZxg | #NatsAcademy pic.twitter.com/LzIDWG08wn — Nationals Philanthropies (@Nats4Good) July 19, 2022

The team took down the Compton Youth Academy by a score of 5-3 Monday to take the crown.