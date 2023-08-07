LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The University of Lynchburg director of athletics Jon Walters announced effective Monday, Lucas Jones stepped down as the school’s head baseball coach. Associate head coach Travis Beazley replaced Jones as head coach effective Monday. Fourth-year assistant Oscar Garcia has been promoted to full-time assistant coach.

“The decision to step down as the head coach here at Lynchburg was not easy but it was made with hope,” Jones said. “Unfortunately, these last 17 years of collegiate coaching have worn me down mentally and physically. This felt like the best time to take a step back from my leadership role to focus on my own personal health.”

Coach Jones has been Lynchburg’s head coach for the past six seasons. Under Jones leadership, Lynchburg won ODAC championships in 2021 and 2023, 2023 Regional and Super Regional titles. Last but not least, Jones led the Hornets to the 2023 NCAA Division III baseball national title.

“I am so proud of our players and coaching staff for what we have built these last six years here at Lynchburg,” Jones said. “I am confident that this program will continue its commitment to excellence on and off the field.”

Lynchburg is the only ODAC team to win a baseball national championship. The Hornets are 131-39 (.771) since 2020, and the last three years featured unprecedented success. The Hornets broke a nine-year program record for wins in 2021 with 36 victories. The Hornets tied that mark the following season and set the conference record in 2023 with 48 wins.

“We have been blessed by such a dynamic group of coaches that lead our team and exemplify the level of partnership and trust in each other that is necessary to succeed at the highest levels,” Waters said. “Lucas has been incredible, and his willingness to voluntarily press the reset button speaks to his character, courage, and belief in the men that he works with. We look forward to his return to the staff in a new role when the time is right. Travis is exceptional and has led at a high level throughout his time with us. He has more than earned the opportunity to take the baton from Lucas and continue the growth of the program.”