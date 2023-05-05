COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Winners of eight games in a row, the University of Maryland baseball team has been one of the hottest teams in the country lately.

The Terps have been hot at the plate all season. They’ve hit 101 home runs (2nd-NCAA) and scored 439 runs (3rd-NCAA).

“Our guys have a plan every single game and it’s very simple. This is what we’re doing, this is what we’re trying to go after and this is how we’re going to take this guy down,” Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn said. “All of those I think when you combine them into one, allow you to put up some pretty good numbers.”

With their winning streak, the Terps (31-15, 11-4 B1G) have catapulted into first place in the Big Ten.

Maryland is hoping to carry its win streak into its three-game series against Nebraska that starts Friday.

“There’s no breaks in our lineup and just the consistency is something that’s really been a main point in the season so far,” Maryland senior infielder Nick Lorusso said. “These next few weekends are going to be very important to achieve what we wanted to at the beginning of the year and that’s winning a Big Ten title again.”