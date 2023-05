COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The University of Maryland baseball team won its ninth straight game Friday, defeating Nebraska 8-4.

Down 2-1, Maryland scored five runs in the fifth and didn’t look back after that.

Maryland improved to 32-15 overall and 13-4 in Big Ten. The Terps are currently first place in the Big Ten.

Game two of the series is slated for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.