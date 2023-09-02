The University of Maryland football team runs out to the field ahead of their week one win over Towson on September 2, 2023.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The University of Maryland football team opened its 2023 season with a win over Towson, 38-6.

The win marked a start to the Terps efforts toward winning a bowl game for the third straight year, which would be the first time in program history accomplishing that.

Senior Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa played late into the third quarter of the game, he finished the game completing 22-of-33 passes, passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns. Tagovailoa also rushed twice for 28 yards and a touchdown.

“Taulia played really well. The things we worked on, the deep ball, he threw a pretty deep ball early in the first quarter, should’ve been a touchdown catch by Tai Felton, obviously had the drop,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said. “I thought our quarterback played really well, he made the throws he needed to make. We’ve gotta protect him, keep him upright.”

In the win, Tagovailoa surpassed 8,000 career passing yards as a Terp. He already holds the record.

“I felt really good. I know the work we put in the whole offseason and leading into Fall camp,” Tagovailoa said. “I know that our guys are ready for our game opener and just to see us connect, you know it gives us a lot of confidence for the weeks to go on and I’m happy that we got our feet wet together in the first game.”

Maryland Junior tight end Corey Dyches was a key part of the offense, he finished with a game high six catches, for 108 yards and a touchdown.

“We’ve got a great connection, [Tagovailoa] has a great connection with everybody on the team. In the passing game that’s how it’s gotta be, we’ve gotta be on the same page,” Dyches told DC News Now. “That’s just how it is in our locker room. QB to whichever receiver it is, gotta have a great relationship and we all love him so it’s good.”

The game was also the first time as a head coach that Locksley coached against his alma mater, Towson, where he played college football.

Maryland will be back at home next Saturday facing Charlotte. That game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.