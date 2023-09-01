No. 9 Wise fell to Maury from Virginia in our DC News Now Game Night game of the week on September 1, 2023.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC News Now sports team has you covered for the first week of high school football in the state of Maryland.

Maury (VA) at No. 9 Wise (Game of the Week)

St. Michael the Archangel (VA) at No. 2 DeMatha

Jones (FL) at No. 3 Good Counsel

Einstein at No. 12 Damascus

Churchill at Seneca Valley

Sherwood at Rockville

Walter Johnson at Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Potomac (MD) at Oxon Hill