COLLEGE PARK, M.d. (DC News Now) – The Maryland Terrapins showed a valiant effort, but lose to Ohio State 43-30

“We’re never satisfied with a loss, obviously, but what you saw today is us go blow for blow with a team I consider to be one of the best in the country,” Maryland coach Michael Locksley said.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa completed his first 11 passes, and although the Terps settled for a couple field goals in the red zone early on, they went ahead 13-10 on a 1-yard TD catch by CJ Dippre with 3:52 left in the half.

This was a far cry from the previous two Ohio State-Maryland meetings, which the Buckeyes won 73-14 and 66-17 — although it wasn’t quite as harrowing for them as their 52-51 overtime win over the Terps in 2018. That game also came the week before they faced Michigan.

A blocked punt set up an 8-yard touchdown run by Hayden and gave the Buckeyes a 17-13 advantage in the third.

“I love the way we competed tonight, even though it wasn’t pretty,” Stroud said. “I don’t think a lot of games today were pretty.”

Hayden’s second touchdown made it 27-13, but Maryland answered with Tagovailoa’s 5-yard scoring run, plus a 2-point conversion. After another TD run by Hayden, Jakorian Bennett returned a blocked extra point all the way for two points, making the score 33-23.

Tagovailoa threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jeshaun Jones to trim the lead to three with 9:49 to go.

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: The Terps’ improvement this year might not be reflected in their final record. They played Michigan tough in a 34-27 loss in September and were within a field goal of Ohio State with a minute remaining. It’s their two losses prior to this one — to Wisconsin and Penn State by a combined 53-10 — that will leave a sour taste.

MILESTONE

Tagovailoa become Maryland’s career leader with 7,316 yards passing. He passed Scott Milanovich (7,301) to take over the top spot.

He didn’t sound too concerned about his late injury.

“My knee is good,” he said. “Obviously, it’s been bothering me the whole season but I think it just hit the ground real hard. I think it’s just a bad bruise.”

UP NEXT

Maryland: The Terrapins host Rutgers to end the regular season.