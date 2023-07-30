COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland men’s basketball team is heading on a 10-day trip to Italy.

On July 31, head coach Kevin Willard and the team will depart on their trip. The team will play three games and make steps in Rome, Florence, Venice and Lake Como.

“I’m definitely excited, it’s like a once in a lifetime opportunity,” freshman guard Deshawn Harris-Smith said. “I’ve never been to Italy or anywhere over there, so I’m definitely excited and it’s definitely going to be a huge team bonding experience, just going outside of the country with your teammates, definitely going to have fun and hopefully win a few games and just get better overall.”

This is the program’s first international offseason trip since it went to Italy back in 2018. College basketball programs are allowed to take a trip once every four years out of the country during the offseason.

“Definitely a good thing not only for our skill wise,” Maryland junior forward JuJu Reese. “Just for us mentally to get away from College Park and see a new terrain a new place and just see some things that not a lot of other schools get to see.”

This gives Maryland the opportunity to have extra practices this offseason.

“By the time we come back and start practicing in October, we’re working on stuff that we usually work on in December. And that gives us an advantage that we can build off of those things. And then maybe I don’t have to work Jahmir so hard in December and in January. The same thing with JuJu and Dante,” Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard said. “Because the younger guys, and the guys that didn’t play as much last year, are more advanced and they can play more minutes and give those guys opportunities.”