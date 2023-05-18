WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Highlights of MPSSAA playoff games on May 17, 2023.

4A Boys lacrosse state quarterfinal: No. 4 Urbana defeats No. 5 Roosevelt, 25-2

4A Girls lacrosse state quarterfinal: No. 6 Broadneck defeats No. 3 Urbana, 12-6

3A Girls lacrosse state quarterfinal: No. 6 Westminster defeats No. 3 Damascus, 19-6

4A Softball region final: No. 2 Urbana defeats No. 1 Clarksburg, 2-1 in eight innings